ANC wishes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a speedy recovery
Her family has confirmed that she's been diagnosed with an infection that has affected her kidneys.
JOHANNESBURG - Well wishes are pouring in for struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who has been hospitalised.
Madikizela-Mandela was admitted on Sunday.
She is expected to remain at the Milpark Hospital for a week.
The African National Congress (ANC) has joined South Africans in wishing her a speedy recovery.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko: "The African National Congress sends its well wishes Comrade Nomzamo Mandela as she recovers in hospital. We're very happy to hear that she's in good spirits and expects to be discharged soon."
