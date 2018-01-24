Popular Topics
ANC wishes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a speedy recovery

Her family has confirmed that she's been diagnosed with an infection that has affected her kidneys.

ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela inside the plenary at the party’s 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Well wishes are pouring in for struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who has been hospitalised.

Her family has confirmed that she's been diagnosed with an infection that has affected her kidneys.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted on Sunday.

She is expected to remain at the Milpark Hospital for a week.

The African National Congress (ANC) has joined South Africans in wishing her a speedy recovery.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko: "The African National Congress sends its well wishes Comrade Nomzamo Mandela as she recovers in hospital. We're very happy to hear that she's in good spirits and expects to be discharged soon."

