[ALERT] Masutha: State capture reference terms to be released on Thursday

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says the terms of reference for the state capture commission of inquiry should be released by Thursday at the latest.

President Jacob Zuma established the commission two weeks ago.

The probe will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Masutha, speaking on Radio 702, says that Zondo should have the terms of reference in the next 24 hours.

“Unless government printers give us space, they shall be out. The only thing that will hold it from being published today is if that space is not given this afternoon for the earliest, otherwise it will be tomorrow afternoon."



The terms of reference for the probe remains a contentious issue, with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suggesting they be broadened while her predecessor Thuli Madonsela insists they should stick to her State of Capture report.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)