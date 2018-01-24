[ALERT] Masutha: State capture reference terms to be released on Thursday
President Jacob Zuma established the commission two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says the terms of reference for the state capture commission of inquiry should be released by Thursday at the latest.
President Jacob Zuma established the commission two weeks ago.
The probe will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Masutha, speaking on Radio 702, says that Zondo should have the terms of reference in the next 24 hours.
“Unless government printers give us space, they shall be out. The only thing that will hold it from being published today is if that space is not given this afternoon for the earliest, otherwise it will be tomorrow afternoon."
The terms of reference for the probe remains a contentious issue, with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suggesting they be broadened while her predecessor Thuli Madonsela insists they should stick to her State of Capture report.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Koko testifies at Parly's state capture inquiry
-
DA raises alarm over kidney patients’ treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
-
Western Cape police brief Zille on Day Zero security plans
-
Qedani Mahlangu: I'm being harassed
-
[LISTEN] What are the health implications of Day Zero?
-
[LISTEN] Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.