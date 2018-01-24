Accused in CT protection racket case a family man, court told
Colin Booysen, along with underworld mover-and-shaker Nafiz Modack and three others, is applying for bail in the Cape Town magistrates court.
CAPE TOWN - The defence in a local protection racket case has portrayed one of the accused as a family man.
Colin Booysen, along with underworld mover-and-shaker Nafiz Modack and three others, is applying for bail in the Cape Town magistrates court.
They've been incarcerated since mid-December for their apparent attempts to violently snatch control over some city businesses' security operations.
Attorney Bruce Hendricks characterised his client, Colin Booysen, as a loving husband and father living in a R2.5 million Bellville home.
According to Hendricks, Booysen also has a property worth R960,000 in Belhar.
He contends that his client will not flee if granted bail because he would forfeit those properties.
He's also not in possession of any travel documents.
Booysen was convicted of murder in 1992 and was released on parole in 2005.
Hendricks claims witnesses were coerced to make this false case against his client.
Nafiz Modack's lawyer, Edwin Grobler, claims that the case against him was designed to create sensation, waste time and to ensure that the accused remain behind bars over the festive season.
