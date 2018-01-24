5 suspended years for Mahumapelo impersonator

Thato Hengari was found guilty of fraud after he pleaded guilty to impersonating NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG - A 26-year-old North West man has been sentenced to five suspended years by the Mahikeng Regional Court for impersonating Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Thato Hengari was found guilty of fraud after he pleaded guilty to the charge and for contacting several high-profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretense.

He also threatened to bomb the premier’s home when his extortion attempts failed.

Hengari was arrested by the Hawks on Christmas Eve in 2016 in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung said: “He was sentenced to five suspended years, three of which he is not expected to commit any similar offence. If he does, he will be given direct imprisonment with no option of a fine.”