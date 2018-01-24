10 traffic officials arrested in Polokwane for alleged bribery

The arrests are part of a continuing joint campaign that includes the Hawks and the Transport Department to root out corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten traffic officials have been arrested in Polokwane for allegedly taking bribes from motorists.

The arrests are part of a continuing campaign by the Hawks, Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Transport Department to root out corruption.

This brings to 30 the number of traffic officials arrested for soliciting or taking bribes in Limpopo in recent months.

Transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has welcome the arrests.

Her spokesperson Matome Moremi says they want to rid Limpopo of the stigma of being a corruption haven.

“We’ve reaffirmed our stance against corruption as one of the apex priorities. Our actions against the scourge of corruption will be felt across the province.”

