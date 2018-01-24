10 traffic officials arrested in Polokwane for alleged bribery
The arrests are part of a continuing joint campaign that includes the Hawks and the Transport Department to root out corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Ten traffic officials have been arrested in Polokwane for allegedly taking bribes from motorists.
The arrests are part of a continuing campaign by the Hawks, Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Transport Department to root out corruption.
This brings to 30 the number of traffic officials arrested for soliciting or taking bribes in Limpopo in recent months.
Transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has welcome the arrests.
Her spokesperson Matome Moremi says they want to rid Limpopo of the stigma of being a corruption haven.
“We’ve reaffirmed our stance against corruption as one of the apex priorities. Our actions against the scourge of corruption will be felt across the province.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
5 suspended years for Mahumapelo impersonator
-
Did Koko lie in 'Carte Blanche' interview about Tegeta deal?
-
Gigaba warns SA will feel pain of tough budget
-
CT police arrest 3 over a series of house break-ins
-
‘Unisa registration to continue despite Nehawu strike’
-
Matshela Koko says Dubai trip was not paid for by the Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.