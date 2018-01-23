[UPDATE] Zondo awaits state capture inquiry's terms of reference from Zuma

Chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond addressed a briefing on the commission in Centurion.

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he is ready to start the State Capture Commission of Inquiry but he’s waiting for President Jacob Zuma to publish the terms of reference.

Zondo addressed a briefing in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after he was appointed to chair the commission.

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ordered President Zuma to comply with the Public Protector's State of Capture remedial action.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng recommended his deputy be appointed to chair the commission.

Justice Zondo says it is now up to President Zuma to set the terms of reference.

“I think that the terms of reference should be finalised without any undue delays. I can’t give you a date.”

He says he is ready to start the commission process.

“At this stage, my task is to make sure that as soon as the legal framework is in place, key appointments are made and the commission starts its work.”

The justice is, however, concerned that the 180 days timeframe to conclude the inquiry might not be enough.

He has described the allegations to be investigated as going to the core of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

Zondo described the gravity of the matters he has been tasked with considering.

“The allegations that this commission has been established to investigate are allegations of a very, very serious nature in our country. The allegations are so serious that they go to the very foundations of our constitutional democracy.”

Zondo referred to one of the allegations to be investigated.

“Some of the allegations are that certain people or individuals offered ministerial posts to certain people and it is people who would have no constitutional power to make any such offers. In my view that is very, very serious.”

#StateCapture Zondo: I will investigate anyone and everybody no matter who they are if the terms of reference requires them to be investigated. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018

#StateCapture Zondo: says he is concerned that the 180 day timeframe might not be enough to conclude the investigation. Zondo says once they start the process they will establish whether six months is sufficient time. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018