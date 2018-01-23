Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in hospital due to infection

The Mandela family released a statement on Tuesday evening, saying Madikizela-Mandela was complaining about leg pain and loss of appetite.

JOHANNESBURG – Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday due to infection affecting her kidneys.

The Mandela family released a statement on Tuesday evening, saying Madikizela-Mandela was complaining about leg pain and loss of appetite.

The family says she is expected to spend about a week at the Milpark Hospital and is in high spirits.

The last time the stalwart was in hospital was in October last year for a knee surgery, which she had a full recovery from.