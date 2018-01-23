WEF: Black Business Council confident on punting SA as investment destination

The council is parts of a team representing the country in Davos.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council says it is entering the first day of the World Economic Forum confidently with the message that South Africa is a conducive environment for growth.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is leading that delegation.

The council's George Sebulela says the country is in a good position to attract investors.

“We are looking for growth opportunities in new markets. I think South Africa is a destination for investment. The environment, through the Department of Trade and Industries, created a one-stop shop.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)