WCED: School vandalism cost dept more than R500,000
Thirty-two incidents of vandalism have been recorded over the recent holiday period.
CAPE TOWN - School vandalism has cost the Western Cape Department Education more than half a million rand.
Thirty-two incidents have been recorded over the recent holiday period.
Additional security at high-risk institutions did little to deter criminals.
The Education MEC'S spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "A school is a community asset and while we do all that we can to safeguard our schools with additional security measures, we cannot win the fight against school burglary and vandalism without increased support from the South African Police Service and the school community. We urge community members to be extra vigilant throughout the year and to immediately report any suspicious behaviour."
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.