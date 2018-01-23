WCED: School vandalism cost dept more than R500,000

Thirty-two incidents of vandalism have been recorded over the recent holiday period.

CAPE TOWN - School vandalism has cost the Western Cape Department Education more than half a million rand.

Thirty-two incidents have been recorded over the recent holiday period.

Additional security at high-risk institutions did little to deter criminals.

The Education MEC'S spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "A school is a community asset and while we do all that we can to safeguard our schools with additional security measures, we cannot win the fight against school burglary and vandalism without increased support from the South African Police Service and the school community. We urge community members to be extra vigilant throughout the year and to immediately report any suspicious behaviour."