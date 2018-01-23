[WATCH LIVE] Anoj Singh testifies at Parly’s state capture inquiry

The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is probing allegations of grand corruption, governance failures and mismanagement of state funds at the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh has started testifying at Parliament’s inquiry into state capture.

It was revealed this week that Singh has resigned.

Over the weekend, the Presidency announced a new board at the power utility.

The board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.

At the same time, Eskom says now that Singh has resigned, the pressure is mounting for Matshela Koko to follow suit.

Singh and Koko were named as those who need to go as a matter of urgently.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says that the board has not received any communication from Koko's attorneys yet.