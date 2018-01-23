[WATCH LIVE] Anoj Singh testifies at Parly’s state capture inquiry
The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee is probing allegations of grand corruption, governance failures and mismanagement of state funds at the power utility.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh has started testifying at Parliament’s inquiry into state capture.
It was revealed this week that Singh has resigned.
Over the weekend, the Presidency announced a new board at the power utility.
The board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.
At the same time, Eskom says now that Singh has resigned, the pressure is mounting for Matshela Koko to follow suit.
Singh and Koko were named as those who need to go as a matter of urgently.
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says that the board has not received any communication from Koko's attorneys yet.
WATCH LIVE: Parliament's inquiry into state capture
More in Business
-
'Conditional offer made to Chris Maroleng to join SABC'
-
#RandReport: Rand drifts lower; stocks at record high
-
Singh: I did not give Brown false information
-
Kubayi-Ngubane to meet Mohlaloga following fraud conviction
-
Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law
-
[WATCH] 'An acquaintance paid for my Dubai trips, not the Guptas'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.