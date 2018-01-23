[UPDATE] Bathabile Dlamini questioned about who runs Sassa
At the heart of the inquiry is the Social Development Minister’s appointment of individuals who led the so-called workstreams.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black Sash’s Geoff Budlender has questioned Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini about whose responsibility it is to run the Social Security Agency (Sassa).
Dlamini is back on the hot seat on the second day of the inquiry into her role in the Sassa crisis.
Budlender also asked Dlamini if every decision taken by the Sassa CEO requires her approval.
After several attempts to avoid the question, Dlamini finally answered: “There’s a comment that says I have the sole responsibility of Sassa. But also, the court has clearly said that when it comes to the work of the agency the buck stops with me.”
At the heart of this inquiry is Dlamini’s appointment of individuals who led the so-called workstreams and whether they reported directly to here.
CONTROVERSIAL WORKSTREAMS
Dlamini says her department’s controversial workstreams were not a personal project but a government venture.
The minister established the so-called streams in 2016 and its procurement process was found to be irregular by National Treasury.
She’s once again denied that they were created to undermine or interfere with the work of Sassa.
Speaking through an interpreter, the minister says the workstreams were accepted and adopted by Sassa executives.
“I can understand why I’m put under such pressure because on the document the workstreams are described as being mine, whereas elsewhere, they’re described as belonging to Sassa.”
WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini answers questions on social grants crisis
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
