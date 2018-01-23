Transnet board set to appear before Scopa
It's the first delegation to be subpoenaed by this committee after snubbing an invitation to a special meeting in December.
CAPE TOWN - The Transnet board and its executives are expected to appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday to answer questions on deviations and expansions of contracts worth millions of rand.
Last year, Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama told Scopa that the company had launched an internal probe into at least six contracts involving Gupta-linked companies.
After two meetings to discuss dodgy contracts and irregular expenditure in November, Transnet failed to pitch at a meeting in December at which the Hawks were due to give an update on investigations into criminality at the rail agency.
Chairperson Linda Mabaso sent the committee a letter at the eleventh hour to say that she would not be pitching, because she needed more time to prepare.
Scopa members were livid and the committee threatened to bill Transnet for the wasted travel costs.
The committee has now subpoenaed individual executives and board members to make submissions and answer questions on alleged financial irregularities and for illegally extending and deviating from its contracts.
