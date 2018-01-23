Popular Topics
Scopa threatens Transnet board with removal over no show

The board has again raised the ire of the Standing Committee of Public Accounts.

A screengrab of committee chairperson Vincent Smith listening to deliberations in Parliament.
A screengrab of committee chairperson Vincent Smith listening to deliberations in Parliament.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Transnet board is facing the prospect of being declared delinquent directors for snubbing a parliamentary meeting in December.

The board has again raised the ire of the Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa), giving reasons why they did not pitch.

Transnet chairperson Linda Mabaso has apologised, but MPs are not buying her excuse that the board was unprepared for the meeting.

Mabaso says the no-show was not an act of disrespect or defiance.

"It's not that we did this intentionally, it was beyond us."

But the ANC’s Vincent Smith issued a stern warning.

"We are going to remove you, if we can prove that you're dishonest, we are going to remove you on the basis of the Company's Act."

Scopa says it wants Transnet to foot the bill for the wasted expenditure for MPs who travelled to Cape Town.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

