Scopa threatens Transnet board with removal over no show
The board has again raised the ire of the Standing Committee of Public Accounts.
CAPE TOWN - The Transnet board is facing the prospect of being declared delinquent directors for snubbing a parliamentary meeting in December.
The board has again raised the ire of the Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa), giving reasons why they did not pitch.
Transnet chairperson Linda Mabaso has apologised, but MPs are not buying her excuse that the board was unprepared for the meeting.
Mabaso says the no-show was not an act of disrespect or defiance.
"It's not that we did this intentionally, it was beyond us."
But the ANC’s Vincent Smith issued a stern warning.
"We are going to remove you, if we can prove that you're dishonest, we are going to remove you on the basis of the Company's Act."
Scopa says it wants Transnet to foot the bill for the wasted expenditure for MPs who travelled to Cape Town.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.