Rerun of KZN ANC elective conference to take place between March, April

This comes after the NEC meeting which decided to suspend the provincial executives in KZN and the Free State and to establish interim structures.

DURBAN - A new task team has been set up to oversee a rerunning of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress’s (ANC) 2015 elective conference following deep divisions in the province over the legitimacy of its leadership.

This comes after the weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting which decided to suspend the provincial executives in KZN and the Free State and to establish interim structures.

The court battle and appeal process of the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling will still go ahead, with the ANC saying this is a clarity seeking exercise.

After being locked in a meeting for hours, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has announced that a rerun of the KZN provincial elective conference (PEC) will take place within three months.

He said: “The provincial conference must be held between March and April.”

The names included in the interim structure are a combination of leading figures from both factions, including Mike Mabuyakhulu who was purged as economic development MEC soon after the now suspended PEC was elected.

Mabuyakhulu will be the convener of the task team, a position similar to that of a chairperson, while Sihle Zikalala will now be a coordinator, which resembles the role he once served under as secretary of the province.

