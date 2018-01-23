Popular Topics
Stellenbosch to implement more stringent water restrictions

The Stellenbosch Municipality is urging residents to use less than 87 litres of water per person per day.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality will be implementing more stringent water restrictions from 1 February.

The municipality says level 6 water restrictions will come into effect in the greater Stellenbosch area.

This as the City of Cape Town will be moving to level 6B and restricting residents to 50 litres of water per person per day.

The Stellenbosch Municipality is urging residents to use less than 87 litres of water per person per day.

The municipality says it may later decide to increase water restrictions to level 6B, which come into effect in the City of Cape Town on 1 February.

WATCH: Zille implores CT residents to stick to 50 litre water limit

The Stellenbosch council approved a drought management plan in June, making available R45 million for sourcing additional groundwater and purification plants for boreholes.

The municipality says it has already sourced thousands of megalitres of water per day and has advanced planning in place for additional water to be fed into the grid.

It’s also looking to significantly decrease its water dependence on the City of Cape Town by connecting more boreholes to its main water supply system.

By the end of March, Stellenbosch intends taking Klapmuts, Franschhoek and Dwarsrivier off the Wemmershoek water system and connecting it to its own water system.

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

