Singh: I did not give Brown false information
Anoj Singh insists he did not give Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown false information, which led to her lying to Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom Executive Anoj Singh insists he did not give Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown false information, which led to her lying to Parliament.
Singh is testifying before Parliament’s state capture inquiry.
He says the answers provided to Brown were specific to the questions posed by the Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone.
As the chief financial officer, Singh signed off on the payments to financial advisory firm, Trillian and global consultancy, McKinsey.
He also signed off on answers to questions Minister Brown had to provide to Parliament.
Eskom eventually admitted to lying about the money it paid the firms, but Singh has told the committee he still believes the answers to the parliamentary questions were accurate.
“The factual nature of the response was that there was no contract and as a result of that there was a question that led from that to say were there any payments made, and factually there were no payments made associated with a contract.”
He says additional information originally included in the briefing notes to the minister, was removed to be specific only to the questions asked.
