Sadness, grief over Hugh Masekela’s death

Outpouring messages of grief, sadness and pain are coming in from politicians, celebrities and fans for late legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

JOHANNESBURG – Outpouring messages of grief, sadness and pain are coming in for late legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Masekela family says the music icon passed away in Johannesburg surrounded by his loved ones after fighting a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Celebrities, musicians and politicians have shared their fond memories of Bra Hugh, as he was affectionately known, and sent messages of condolences.

Today I lost a friend. @hughmasekela was a pioneer. He was one of the first musicians to spread African Music all over the world. But most of all, he was a funny, generous and beautiful soul! pic.twitter.com/tRsL0OVQml — Angelique Kidjo (@angeliquekidjo) January 23, 2018

I only know of one face to attach to this instrument. #RIPHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/lZHjPIGuPh — Naledi Pandor (@NalediPandor) January 23, 2018

Local artists say the late legendary musician Masekela will be remembered as someone who was highly supportive of younger musicians.

Messages of condolences, memories shared, and tributes continue to dominate social media from thousands of colleagues, friends and fans.

Masakela died at the age of 78.

'FATHER OF SOUTH AFRICAN JAZZ'

Artists hail him as a great and important inspiration.

Sometimes referred to as 'the father of South African jazz', Masekela was born in the town of Emalahleni formerly known as Witbank in 1939.

As he became greatly recognised locally and abroad for his distinct trumpeting skills, Masekela worked with many artists old and new.

In 2016 at Emperors Palace, Masekela and another legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim performed together for the first time in 60 years.

Videovision Entertainment's Anant Singh worked with Masekela on the worldwide celebrated film Sarafina.

“We worked together on several other projects. His whole journey is a remarkable story.”

Singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana says she's still in shock.

“We never managed to work together and that had been the idea, to a whole album together.”

'THE INSPIRATIONAL & WISE MASEKELA'

"Inspirational" and "wise" are the words used to described legendary jazz musician Masekela by Micasa's J'Something.

J'Something and Masekela collaborated in 2016 when they went on a seven-day road trip on the Garden Route to create a song.

J'Something says he first heard Masekela's music at the age of 12 and ever since then he's been a fan.

“Bra Hugh was somebody that imparted so much into me and he was a bucket full of wisdom that was always overflowing and he never had a moment where he couldn’t share a story with you that wasn’t only ridiculously hilarious but was also wise.”

Parliament says Masekela’s legacy will live on because people in South Africa and all over the world will continue to draw inspiration from his life.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise have extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the iconic musician, who was exiled after speaking out against the apartheid regime and only returned to South Africa in 1990.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Motapho says Masekela was no ordinary musician.

“He was a national treasure, a revolutionary in his own right, a fountain of wisdom and a distinguished creative, as well as a remarkable individual.

”Since the 1950s his music has portrayed the hardships, sorrows, joys and passions of our country and the struggle for freedom from oppression and injustice.”

“I’m marinated in jazz and I was seasoned in music from Home”. Deeply saddened. Just gutted. Thankful for your life 🙏🏾 #RIPHughMasekela — Azania (@Azania_) January 23, 2018

Rest in the perfect peace Bra Hugh. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/zI5pPrvFHU — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 23, 2018

'CELEBRATE HIM'

Masekela’s nephew says South Africans should celebrate his uncle's life.

“I’d like to say that as sad as we are, we’re not completely devastated. Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life. I know at this moment that as much as there are many people who are sad or hurt, we should remember his life, the type of person he was and a maverick creator.”

Local musician and producer Loyiso Bala worked with Bra Hugh on the Bala Family Album.

He says the icon always brought laughter and joy to the studio.

“He was probably the oldest person I knew who I identified within every single aspect. He was able to come down to your level; you would never say he was a superstar. He was absolutely humble, always funny and full of life.”

In a statement, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba added his voice by sending his condolences.

“I would like to send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”