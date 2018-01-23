Popular Topics
SA’s 'Inxeba' loses out on Oscar nomination

South African film The Wound (Inxeba) made the shortlist for best foreign-language category but it lost out on scoring an Oscar nomination.

8 hours ago

NEW YORK - South African film The Wound (Inxeba) made the shortlist for the best foreign language category but lost out on scoring an Oscar nomination.

There were five spots for best foreign language category and had The Wound made it in, it would have been the first time in 12 years that a South African film was nominated.

In the animated short category, Revolting Rhymes, scored a nomination, an achievement for Triggerfish studios in Cape Town which worked on the animation.

The Shape of Water earned 13 nods and Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison became the first woman to be nominated for best cinematographer.

