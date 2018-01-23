SA Breweries steps in to help with CT water crisis

CAPE TOWN - South African Breweries (SAB) is stepping in to help deal with Cape Town's water crisis.

It plans to distribute 12 million bottles of water across Cape Town once 12 April arrives, that's when day zero is expected.

Brewery manager John Stenslunde says the Newlands spring will be open to the public 24 hours a day.

“It’s now starting to gain traction. The principle is that as a business we bottle and can beer. When there’s an opportunity to do some good, like bottling or canning water, [we can] provide it to the community of Cape Town.”

With the city’s feeder dams sitting at just 27.2% of capacity, there are fewer than 80 days until the water runs out.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille on Monday met with National Disaster Risk Management officials in preparation of the day taps will be turned off.

There’s been lots of rhetoric, but no specific details of exactly what will happen on day zero.

"The third workstream has been safety and security. We’ve had a presentation on 120-page plan which has been really intense and looking at every aspect. First of all, intelligence, there’s a big, big section on intelligence."

Zille has written to President Jacob Zuma, calling for the declaration of a national disaster, saying that the drought in the Western Cape has escalated “from a threat to an imminent crisis”.

