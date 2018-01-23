Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic

The city is in the grips of the worst drought in decades and authorities are scrambling to ward off day zero - the day the taps run dry.

CAPE TOWN - An academic believes that the authority's response to Cape Town's water crisis has been adequate.

The City of Cape Town and national government have been accused of responding to the disaster too late.

However, David Olivier of the Global Change Institute at Wits University says that compared to other countries such as the United States and Australia - where droughts lasted for at least a decade - the crisis in Cape Town has been handled relatively well.

“It’s one of the worst challenges that our government has been put into, in terms of water management. I would argue that it’s one of the best performances of any government when it comes to handling a water crisis.”

Day zero, the day when Cape Town taps will run dry, has been moved to 12 April.

With the city’s feeder dams sitting at just 27.2% of capacity, there are fewer than 80 days until the water runs out.

In the City of Cape Town, stringent water restrictions have been rolled out.

The City of Cape Town will implement level 6B water restrictions from 1 February - this means that daily consumption per person per household has been cut to 50 litres.

The city will also be using the Atlantis-Silwerstroom Aquifer, the Cape Flats Aquifer, and Table Mountain Group Aquifer to supplement surface water supplies.

Western Cape government officials say plans are in place to deal with possible disease outbreaks as a result of the water shortage.

