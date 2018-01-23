Raymond Zondo confident of govt’s support in state capture inquiry

President Jacob Zuma established the commission two weeks ago as per the Public Protector’s remedial action.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is confident he will receive all the support he needs to properly investigate state capture through the Commission of Inquiry.

Zondo was speaking at a briefing in Centurion in Tuesday where he announced he’s ready to proceed with the inquiry but is waiting for President Jacob Zuma to publish the terms of reference.

Zuma established the commission two weeks ago as per the Public Protector’s remedial action.

Zondo says he has no reason to believe he will not get the necessary support from the Presidency or government.

“On the contrary, I believe very strongly that I will get their support.”

Zondo says he met with President Zuma prior to the announcement that he was the chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

“He told me that he will give me a team in the Presidency so that if I needed anything for the commission, that's the team I would deal with.”

He says Zuma gave him the impression that he wants to ensure the commission gets whatever support it needs.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)