Pressure on Koko to follow Singh in quitting Eskom
The Eskom board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says now that its chief financial officer Anoj Singh has resigned, pressure is mounting for Matshela Koko to follow suit.
Over the weekend, the Presidency announced a new board at the utility. The board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.
Singh and Koko were named as those who need to go as a matter of urgently.
Eksom's Khulu Phasiwe says that the board has not received any communication from Koko's attorneys yet.
"There was a plea from the Minister of Finance to both Mr Koko and Mr Singh to do the right thing and resign. The appeal was that this woould be int he interets of the country. Mr Singh was quick off the mark but it still remains to be seen how Mr Koko will react."
Phasiwe says over the next three months that the board will focus on finding a permanent replacement.
"In 90 days time the Eskom board will have to give an update on how far we are in terms of filling those positions. The work will start soon."
Phasiwe says that neither Singh nor Koko will be able to escape the parliamentary inquiry into corruption at Eskom.
More in Business
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
WEF: Black Business Council confident on punting SA as investment destination
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
Uber CEO focused on 'responsible growth', seeks fresh start in Germany
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
IMF cuts SA’s economic growth forecast for next two years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.