Pressure on Koko to follow Singh in quitting Eskom

The Eskom board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says now that its chief financial officer Anoj Singh has resigned, pressure is mounting for Matshela Koko to follow suit.

Over the weekend, the Presidency announced a new board at the utility. The board has been ordered to remove executives facing allegations of serious corruption with immediate effect.

Singh and Koko were named as those who need to go as a matter of urgently.

Eksom's Khulu Phasiwe says that the board has not received any communication from Koko's attorneys yet.

"There was a plea from the Minister of Finance to both Mr Koko and Mr Singh to do the right thing and resign. The appeal was that this woould be int he interets of the country. Mr Singh was quick off the mark but it still remains to be seen how Mr Koko will react."

Phasiwe says over the next three months that the board will focus on finding a permanent replacement.

"In 90 days time the Eskom board will have to give an update on how far we are in terms of filling those positions. The work will start soon."

Phasiwe says that neither Singh nor Koko will be able to escape the parliamentary inquiry into corruption at Eskom.