Police investigate case of negligence after Westonaria bus accident

Over 60 pupils have been transported to health facilities after sustaining various injuries, with another critically injured and airlifted to hospital.

WESTONARIA - Police are investigating a case of negligent driving after a bus ferrying 108 pupils from the Izanokhanya Primary School collided with a truck in Westonaria, south-west of Johannesburg.

Traffic along the N12 is now being directed.

Over 60 pupils have been transported to health facilities after sustaining various injuries, with another critically injured and airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Police spokesperson Tsholofelo Sefara said: “The two seriously injured people, one being the truck driver and one of the children was also seriously injured and she was airlifted. And around 60 kids were taken to different hospitals around the area.”

The driver of the truck has also obtained critical injuries.

Sefara says the remaining number of pupils escaped with minor injuries and have been left to go home.