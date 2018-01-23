Parliament hails ‘national treasure’ Hugh Masekela

Apart from a music career that lasted over five decades, he was also exiled after speaking out against the apartheid government and only returned to South Africa in 1990.

JOHANNESBURG - Jazz legend Hugh Masekela is being remembered for his immense contribution to the arts and his activism against the apartheid regime.

Apart from a music career that lasted over five decades, he was also exiled after speaking out against the apartheid government and only returned to South Africa in 1990.

His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday at age 78.

Parliament has on Tuesday afternoon hailed Masekela as a national treasure.

“Since the 1970s, his music has portrayed hardships, sorrows, joys and passions of our people and the struggle for freedom.”

WATCH: Hugh Masekela dies after battle with cancer

Meanwhile, as South Africans and the rest of the world continue to pay tribute to Masekela, family and friends are pouring into the home of the late jazz legend.

Outside the music icon's home in Johannesburg, family, friends and loved ones can be seen greeting each other as they enter into the premises.

Fellow music legends and couple Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu were also spotted arriving at his home.

The Masekela family has praised the jazz legend’s global influence in music and the art, saying his contribution remains in the minds of millions across the world.

The family is expected to make a formal briefing on Wednesday.

GALLERY: The joyous & lively Hugh Masekela

At the same time, South African music producer and businessman Lindelani Mkhize, well known for his work with gospel group Joyous Celebration, says Bra Hugh - as he was affectionately known - believed in community building.

Mkhize says Masekela loved to experiment and try new approaches to music.

“He understood his society and community. He believed in his community as well as young people.”

#HughMasekela The Trevor Huddleston Memorial Centre in Sophiatown - established in honor of the man who gave Masekela his first trumpet - has his photos outside as a sign of its respects. HM pic.twitter.com/L0FdlNMQVI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018

TREVOR HUDDLESTON MOURNS HUGH MASEKELA

The Trevor Huddleston Memorial Centre has promised to keep the memory of music icon Masekela alive.

The centre was established in honour of the late Father Trevor Huddleston who bought the jazz musician his first trumpet and set him up with a brass band in 1954.

In honour of the jazz legend, the centre has pictures from his youth and flowers displayed outside with the letters “Trevor Huddleston Mourns Hugh Masekela”.

Tricia Sibbons retells the story of how Masekela got his first trumpet.

“He’d see a film called Young Man With a Horn and he wanted a it, there was a trumpet player in that film and so he wanted one and fell in love with it from that day. Hugh was about 14 and Huddleston came up with the money, which was 12 shillings and that’s how Hugh got his first trumpet.”

She says the centre has agreed and vowed to keep the memories of Masekela alive.