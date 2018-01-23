Popular Topics
Operation Fiela Two to be launched in Joburg

It will see police joined by officials from various agencies and government departments, including Defence and Home Affairs.

FILE: Police seen during the Operation Fiela project at malls across the country. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The police ministry has stopped short of confirming soldiers will join the police in a new national anti-crime blitz.

Operation Fiela Two will officially be launched on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

For months, communities in gang-plagued areas in the Western Cape have been waiting to see boots on the ground as promised by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula late last year.

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga: "We can't confirm now in terms of the Defence personnel that will be there on the ground, but it is part of the JCPS cluster."

