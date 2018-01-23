Operation Fiela Two to be launched in Joburg

CAPE TOWN - The police ministry has stopped short of confirming soldiers will join the police in a new national anti-crime blitz.

Operation Fiela Two will officially be launched on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

It will see police joined by officials from various agencies and government departments, including Defence and Home Affairs.

For months, communities in gang-plagued areas in the Western Cape have been waiting to see boots on the ground as promised by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula late last year.

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga: "We can't confirm now in terms of the Defence personnel that will be there on the ground, but it is part of the JCPS cluster."