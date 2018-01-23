Mazzone: Singh, Koko still have to account for roles in Eskom dealings
Former chief financial officer Anoj Singh is expected to face a grilling when the Eskom inquiry resumes on Tuesday afternoon.
The inquiry also wants to hear from Matshela Koko this week, who, before he was axed on Sunday, was reinstated after a disciplinary hearing.
Anoj Singh - the former chief financial officer - was suspended on financial misconduct charges in September.
His name has already surfaced several times during the inquiry.
Former Eskom chairperson Zethembe Khoza has alleged that Singh lied to Minister Lynne Brown about Eskom's dealings with financial consultancy, Trillian.
He's also been fingered for helping Gupta-aligned companies clinch lucrative deals with Eskom by providing them with insider information.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone: "The sacking of both Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh have no impact on our committee because regardless of the position they hold, they still have to account for the role they allegedly played."
Singh was sent packing when he appeared before the inquiry in December, for submitting his documents late.
