Man arrested in Bonteheuwel for allegedly stripping stolen vehicle

The car was stolen in Woodstock earlier in January.

CAPE TOWN - The Triangle Project Success initiative has led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stripped a stolen vehicle in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday morning.

The project involves community members, the ward councillor and law enforcement agencies sharing information regarding criminal activity.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mckenzie says: “I was informed on Tuesday morning of a vehicle being stripped at a residence. Obviously, the residents wouldn’t contact the police because they fear for their lives. I passed the information directly to the law enforcement and we were able to arrest one individual and the car was recovered.”

