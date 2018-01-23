Mahlangu says she had no reason to doubt Selebano, Manamela

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that the two provided her with all the information she knew and presented to the provincial legislature meetings and to the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been questioned about how she continued to trust what she was being told by her senior officials even after she received numerous warnings from psychologists and other mental healthcare organizations about the dire consequences of the Esidimeni project.

The first day of Mahlangu’s testimony at the arbitration hearings concluded on Monday.

She has cast blame on the Health Department’s former head of department Dr Barney Selebano and former director of mental health services Dr Makgabo Manamela.

The former MEC says that Selebano and Manamela gave her and Premier David Makhura false information and made them believe the project was running smoothly.

Mahlangu says that she had no reason to doubt information she was being given by Selebano and Manamela because they are qualified doctors and had been working for the Gauteng Health Department for many years.

However, Section 27’s Adila Hassim reminded Mahlangu of a letter addressed to her from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), warning her about dozens of deaths and the terrible conditions at NGOs.

She was then asked by retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke how she still didn’t investigate and inform the legislature about this but rather stuck to taking Selebano and Manamela’s word.

"I'm actually shocked that officials misled you to this degree. They promised beds that did not exist. That's quite a substantial thing."

To which Mahlangu replied: "Yes, I am shocked and disappointed."

Meanwhile, both Selebano and Manamela have testified that they were pressurised by Mahlangu to go ahead with the patients transfer.

The former MEC is expected to continue giving testimony on Wednesday.

