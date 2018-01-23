Mahlangu says she had no reason to doubt Selebano, Manamela
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that the two provided her with all the information she knew and presented to the provincial legislature meetings and to the media.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been questioned about how she continued to trust what she was being told by her senior officials even after she received numerous warnings from psychologists and other mental healthcare organizations about the dire consequences of the Esidimeni project.
The first day of Mahlangu’s testimony at the arbitration hearings concluded on Monday.
She has cast blame on the Health Department’s former head of department Dr Barney Selebano and former director of mental health services Dr Makgabo Manamela.
The former MEC says that Selebano and Manamela gave her and Premier David Makhura false information and made them believe the project was running smoothly.
Mahlangu says that she had no reason to doubt information she was being given by Selebano and Manamela because they are qualified doctors and had been working for the Gauteng Health Department for many years.
She says that the two provided her with all the information she knew and presented to the provincial legislature meetings and to the media.
However, Section 27’s Adila Hassim reminded Mahlangu of a letter addressed to her from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), warning her about dozens of deaths and the terrible conditions at NGOs.
She was then asked by retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke how she still didn’t investigate and inform the legislature about this but rather stuck to taking Selebano and Manamela’s word.
"I'm actually shocked that officials misled you to this degree. They promised beds that did not exist. That's quite a substantial thing."
To which Mahlangu replied: "Yes, I am shocked and disappointed."
Meanwhile, both Selebano and Manamela have testified that they were pressurised by Mahlangu to go ahead with the patients transfer.
The former MEC is expected to continue giving testimony on Wednesday.
WATCH: Qedani Mahlangu: I sincerely apologise
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.