Limpopo police probe illegal miner's death following explosion
It is understood that the miner's boss ordered the deceased and two others to get rid of explosives that might incriminate him.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating after an illegal miner was killed allegedly while trying to dispose of explosives for his employer.
The man's boss was handcuffed last week for operating a chrome mine in Burgersfort with a fraudulent licence.
It is understood that he ordered the deceased and two others to get rid of explosives that might incriminate him.
One miner died in hospital, while the other two survived.
The police's Motlafela Motjapelo: "The police in Burgersfort are investigating a case of inquest into after a 53-year-old man succumbed to injuries in hospital after detonating an explosive device at Klipheim illegal mine."
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.