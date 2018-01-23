Limpopo police probe illegal miner's death following explosion

It is understood that the miner's boss ordered the deceased and two others to get rid of explosives that might incriminate him.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating after an illegal miner was killed allegedly while trying to dispose of explosives for his employer.

The man's boss was handcuffed last week for operating a chrome mine in Burgersfort with a fraudulent licence.

One miner died in hospital, while the other two survived.

The police's Motlafela Motjapelo: "The police in Burgersfort are investigating a case of inquest into after a 53-year-old man succumbed to injuries in hospital after detonating an explosive device at Klipheim illegal mine."