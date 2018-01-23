Kubayi-Ngubane to meet Mohlaloga following fraud conviction
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is set to meet with Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga on Wednesday, following his conviction last week on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Kubayi-Ngubane says she’s yet to receive the court’s judgment.
“Once the judgment is ready, we’ll be able to formally write to Parliament because it’s the appointing authority to deal with the matter. But, I’ve requested to see Mr Mohlaloga on Wednesday so that I can engage him as a minister responsible.”
According to the Hawks, Mohlaloga conspired with former Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and three other accomplices to transfer about R6 million from the bank to Masepula Dinga Attorneys’ trust account.
Sentencing is set for 8 March after they were all found guilty of fraud and money laundering in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Kubayi-Ngubane says the Icasa Act is quite clear that Mohlaloga’s conviction disqualifies him from serving as the chairperson of the broadcast regulator.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
