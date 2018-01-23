Krugersdorp police on high alert to prevent violent protests

Residents went on the rampage on Monday, torching houses and looting shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they'll be stationed at hotspots in Krugersdorp on Tuesday to prevent a repeat of violent protests.

Residents went on the rampage on Monday, torching houses and looting shops.

They're demanding that buildings believed to be drug dens and brothels be raided and closed.

WATCH: #KrugersdorpShutdown: Foreign nationals targeted

Protest leader Ntombizethu Dijane says residents are happy with the response from municipal and SAPS officials.

They’re hoping things will go “back to normal” on Tuesday.

“We’re saying people can go back to work and kids can go to school. If there is a need for us to apply for a march, we’ll do so and have a total shutdown.”

However, she says if some of the aspects included in their memorandum are not addressed soon, protests action may flare up again.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)