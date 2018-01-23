Joburg residents urged to reduce water consumption
Mayoral committee member Nico de Jager says consumption has increased at an alarming rate amid hot conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - While the City of Cape Town is implementing level 6B water restrictions, the City of Johannesburg has urged residents to reduce water consumption, emphasising that level 1 water restrictions which have been in effect since March 2017, are still in place.
Mayoral committee member Nico de Jager says consumption has increased at an alarming rate amid hot conditions in Johannesburg.
“Because of the high demand on water, we are keeping level 1 restrictions in place. It doesn’t matter that we have a dam full of water if we haven’t got an increase pumping capacity from Rand Water, that’s the problem for us.”
Cape Town residents are limited to 50 litres per person per day in a bid to avoid the complete shutdown of the municipal water supply system, currently forecast for 12 April.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
