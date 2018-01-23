I’ve heard your concerns, Mbalula tells Krugersdorp residents
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on residents to come forward with information which may help officers make arrests.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has acknowledged concerns of drug trafficking and prostitution raised by residents of Krugersdorp and Kagiso as genuine and pledged to do everything possible to help resolve the issues.
Mbalula has called on residents to come forward with information which may help officers make arrests after a meeting at the Kagiso Stadium on Tuesday.
WATCH: #KrugersdorpShutdown: Foreign nationals targeted
Residents did not mince their words when they raised their concerns.
“When I called the police, they told me there are no vans. They are protecting the criminals who are foreign nationals. The police are always conducting raids when there’s a complaint, they go into a dirty place and come out clean.”
Others who spoke also wanted Mbalula to address the issue of foreign nationals who sell drugs in the area.
Mbalula says he has heard their pleas.
“I want these people you are talking about arrested.”
He says he supports the residents’ campaign but condemns the destruction of property.
Community members waiting for the arrival of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in Kagiso after yesterday’s violence. IH pic.twitter.com/FE8ygZSqFh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018
