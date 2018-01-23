'I have no interest in interfering or bullying SABC board'

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has told Parliament she’s not interested in interfering with or bullying the SABC board but insists the correct process must be followed in the appointment of key executives.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has clashed with opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) over her role in the SABC board’s appointment of key executives at the public broadcaster.

Kubayi-Ngubane has told Parliament’s communications committee she’s not interested in interfering with or bullying the board but insists the correct process must be followed.

At the same time, SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has confirmed that MTN group executive for corporate affairs, Chris Maroleng, has been offered the post of chief operating officer, on condition that he clears the vetting process.

Kubayi-Ngubane says her only concern is ensuring the credibility of the SABC.

“I have no interest in interfering with or bullying or doing anything to the board.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told the minister that while the board had to consult her on key appointments, it was not bound by her views or those of Cabinet.

“The point is they consult you and they’re not bound by your opinion, even if that opinion can be the opinion of Cabinet, it doesn’t bind them. They can wake up tomorrow and make a decision of their own because it is the public broadcaster.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile van Damme says it’s clear the board has consulted Kubayi-Ngubane and that the appointment process should go ahead.

The vetting of Maroleng has yet to be concluded.