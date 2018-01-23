'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
Hugh Masekela's family have confirmed the South African music icon was surrounded by his loved ones when he died in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela’s nephew Mabusha says although the family is sad about his passing, they hold on to the fact that he lived a full life and accomplished all that he wanted to.
Masekela passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78, after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Masekela's family have confirmed the South African music icon was surrounded by his loved ones when he died in Johannesburg.
His nephew says South Africans should celebrate his uncle's life.
“I’d like to say that as sad as we are, we’re not completely devastated. Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life. I know at this moment that as much as there are many people who are sad or hurt, we should remember his life, the type of person he was and a maverick creator.”
At the same time, the African National Congress has also conveyed its condolences to the Masekela family.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “He was the voice of a nation who spoke out against discrimination and apartheid. As the African National Congress, we will miss him as he remained unsilent during the dark days of apartheid.”
