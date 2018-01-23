Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees

The Hawks’ Zama Basi says an investigation into a security tender dating back to 2012, worth R123 million, is almost complete.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks say that they are investigating four complaints of fraud, at Transnet’s request, running into millions of rand.

Several more matters reported by others are also being investigated.

In the four main cases, Transnet employees are accused of colluding with service providers and receiving thousands in kickbacks.

The Hawks’ Zama Basi says that an investigation into a security tender dating back to 2012, worth R123 million, is almost complete.

The tender was expanded without authority to provide cameras at over 800 buildings from an initial seven sites to at least 100.

It’s alleged that the official received kickbacks in the form of gifts, accommodation and hospitality.

A Transnet executive is also alleged to have received a R430,000 kickback and a deposit was paid on a vehicle for his wife, for promoting a company that he was linked to.

A five-year contract on the Empangeni Coal line is also under investigation after a former employee settled a dispute for R25 million, in exchange for a R300,000 kickback.

Another Transnet employee is accused of receiving a R7 million kickback for colluding with a company hired to service gas pipes in Middelburg.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA