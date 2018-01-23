Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
The Hawks’ Zama Basi says an investigation into a security tender dating back to 2012, worth R123 million, is almost complete.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks say that they are investigating four complaints of fraud, at Transnet’s request, running into millions of rand.
Several more matters reported by others are also being investigated.
In the four main cases, Transnet employees are accused of colluding with service providers and receiving thousands in kickbacks.
The Hawks’ Zama Basi says that an investigation into a security tender dating back to 2012, worth R123 million, is almost complete.
The tender was expanded without authority to provide cameras at over 800 buildings from an initial seven sites to at least 100.
It’s alleged that the official received kickbacks in the form of gifts, accommodation and hospitality.
A Transnet executive is also alleged to have received a R430,000 kickback and a deposit was paid on a vehicle for his wife, for promoting a company that he was linked to.
A five-year contract on the Empangeni Coal line is also under investigation after a former employee settled a dispute for R25 million, in exchange for a R300,000 kickback.
Another Transnet employee is accused of receiving a R7 million kickback for colluding with a company hired to service gas pipes in Middelburg.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
