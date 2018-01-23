Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's comments come amid speculation that Jacob Zuma could be shown the door soon.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister and African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba says the party will only go with a decision that makes the best sense for the country when it finally decides on Jacob Zuma's fate as head of state.
Gigaba has been speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
His comments come amid speculation that Zuma could be shown the door before the State of the Nation Address in February.
The ANC has repeatedly said it hasn't reached a decision on the matter.
Gigaba believes the ANC can renew itself and fix the country's economy.
“Every political organisation must have the capacity for reinventing and self-renewal. There are mistakes that we have made, there are challenges we need to address and we are beginning to address those without having to lose an election.”
