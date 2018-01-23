Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's comments come amid speculation that Jacob Zuma could be shown the door soon.

FILE: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister and African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba says the party will only go with a decision that makes the best sense for the country when it finally decides on Jacob Zuma's fate as head of state.

Gigaba has been speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

His comments come amid speculation that Zuma could be shown the door before the State of the Nation Address in February.

The ANC has repeatedly said it hasn't reached a decision on the matter.

Gigaba believes the ANC can renew itself and fix the country's economy.

“Every political organisation must have the capacity for reinventing and self-renewal. There are mistakes that we have made, there are challenges we need to address and we are beginning to address those without having to lose an election.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA