Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is launching the second phase of the crime-fighting program "Operation Fiela" in Newtown.

The police will be working with other departments including the Home Affairs Department.

The first Operation Fiela was launched in 2015 with a sharp focus on illegal migrants.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the safety of communities must come first.

“The key deliverable under which this operation is being launched today is to stamp the authority of the state. Firstly, we demonstrate our presence, that in this country, there’s a police service.”

#OperationFiela2 Mbalula: This is not Hollywood. This is the real thing. Operation Fiela is approved by cabinet. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018

Sitole says that Operation Fiela Two has three objectives; which are to arrest suspects, remove criminals and close down the places from which they operate.

“The quote of the operation is from Walt Disney: ‘Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world’.”

Operation Fiela two will run for a year, after which its progress will be revaluated.

#OperationFiela2 WATCH: The launch of Operation Fiela 2 is about to start. ML pic.twitter.com/OfSeJTv1oR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018

#OperationFiela2 Mbalula: We'll go street by street. We will squeeze them. They will be brought to book. Criminals must be cornered. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018

