Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
The first Operation Fiela was launched in 2015, with a sharp focus on illegal migrants.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is launching the second phase of the crime-fighting program "Operation Fiela" in Newtown.
The police will be working with other departments including the Home Affairs Department.
The first Operation Fiela was launched in 2015 with a sharp focus on illegal migrants.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the safety of communities must come first.
“The key deliverable under which this operation is being launched today is to stamp the authority of the state. Firstly, we demonstrate our presence, that in this country, there’s a police service.”
#OperationFiela2 Mbalula: This is not Hollywood. This is the real thing. Operation Fiela is approved by cabinet. ML— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018
Sitole says that Operation Fiela Two has three objectives; which are to arrest suspects, remove criminals and close down the places from which they operate.
“The quote of the operation is from Walt Disney: ‘Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world’.”
Operation Fiela two will run for a year, after which its progress will be revaluated.
#OperationFiela2 WATCH: The launch of Operation Fiela 2 is about to start. ML pic.twitter.com/OfSeJTv1oR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018
#OperationFiela2 Mbalula: We'll go street by street. We will squeeze them. They will be brought to book. Criminals must be cornered.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
-
Scopa threatens Transnet board with removal over no show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.