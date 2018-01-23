Popular Topics
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela

The first Operation Fiela was launched in 2015, with a sharp focus on illegal migrants.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba arrive at Newtown for the launch of the second phase of Operation Fiela. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba arrive at Newtown for the launch of the second phase of Operation Fiela. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is launching the second phase of the crime-fighting program "Operation Fiela" in Newtown.

The police will be working with other departments including the Home Affairs Department.

The first Operation Fiela was launched in 2015 with a sharp focus on illegal migrants.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the safety of communities must come first.

“The key deliverable under which this operation is being launched today is to stamp the authority of the state. Firstly, we demonstrate our presence, that in this country, there’s a police service.”

Sitole says that Operation Fiela Two has three objectives; which are to arrest suspects, remove criminals and close down the places from which they operate.

“The quote of the operation is from Walt Disney: ‘Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world’.”

Operation Fiela two will run for a year, after which its progress will be revaluated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

