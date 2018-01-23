Fed up Krugersdorp community expect police raids on drug dens
This follows violent protests in the area in which shops were looted and several houses were either torched or vandalised.
JOHANNESBURG - Krugersdorp residents say they expect police to raid suspected drug dens on Tuesday and provide feedback on the operation.
At least 58 people have been arrested for the rampage.
Community leader Ntombizethu Dijane says the residents have done their part in identifying buildings they know to be drug dens and brothels.
“We expect the police to do constant raids at the houses we’ve identified as community leaders.”
She says their community is not xenophobic but have had enough of foreign nationals who have a hand in drug dealings.
Dijane says the ability of the South African Police Service to combat Monday’s violent demonstrations shows the service has more than enough resources to protect their communities from the alleged drug lords.
WATCH: #KrugersdorpShutdown: Foreign Nationals targeted
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
