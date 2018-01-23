Popular Topics
Eskom group capital executive Prish Govender resigns

Prish Govender was suspended last year and investigated for his role in alleged impropriety in the McKinsey and Trillian matter.

FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another senior Eskom executive has resigned after just a day after the chief financial officer Anoj Singh left under a cloud of controversy.

Prish Govender handed in his resignation on Tuesday.

Govender was suspended last year and investigated for his role in alleged impropriety in the McKinsey and Trillian matter.

He was reinstated earlier this month as group executive for capital after being cleared of wrongdoing in an internal process

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “The acting CEO of Eskom Mr Phakamani Hadebe received a letter earlier today from Mr Prish Govender where he was basically indicating that he’d like to leave Eskom’s employ with immediate effect. The CEO then accepted his resignation, it simply means that from today, Mr Govender will no longer be an Eskom employee.”

