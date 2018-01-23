Elsies River CPF wants defence force deployed as gang violence spikes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Elsies River CPF wants defence force deployed as gang violence spikes

Community Police Forum chairperson Imraahn Mukadddam says in the last week two people were killed in gang violence.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) wants the defence force to intervene following a spike in gang warfare in the area.

CPF chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam says in the last week, two people were killed in gang violence.

Police have only confirmed sporadic shootings in the area, saying no fatalities have been reported.

But Mukaddam says the community is being held hostage by criminals.

“The weaponry is sophisticated, from our side as the CPF, we’ve made a call on the station commander to bring in the army because our sources on the ground from the community, as well as some gangs that we spoke with, said they’re preparing for a big war.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA