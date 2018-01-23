Elsies River CPF wants defence force deployed as gang violence spikes

Community Police Forum chairperson Imraahn Mukadddam says in the last week two people were killed in gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Police Forum (CPF) wants the defence force to intervene following a spike in gang warfare in the area.

CPF chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam says in the last week, two people were killed in gang violence.

Police have only confirmed sporadic shootings in the area, saying no fatalities have been reported.

But Mukaddam says the community is being held hostage by criminals.

“The weaponry is sophisticated, from our side as the CPF, we’ve made a call on the station commander to bring in the army because our sources on the ground from the community, as well as some gangs that we spoke with, said they’re preparing for a big war.”