Dozens injured in Westonaria bus & truck collision

JOHANNESBURG - A bus and a truck have collided in Westonaria, Johannesburg, leaving dozens of people injured.

It's understood the bus was ferrying school children, who make up the majority of those injured in the crash.

Exact numbers are still unclear at this stage but motorists who are driving past the scene on Tuesday afternoon have confirmed seeing multiple people injured.

Paramedics are treating those who were injured.

Gerrit Bradnick from the Gladiator Distress Alert in Carletonville is on the scene.

He said: "A truck and a bus were involved in the accident, where the truck went into the back of the bus and the latest is that approximately 18 children with minor injuries were taken to various hospitals and 21 moderately injured patients, where one of those has a moderate head injury."