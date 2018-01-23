Dozens injured in Westonaria bus & truck collision
It's understood the bus was ferrying school children, who make up the majority of those injured in the crash.
JOHANNESBURG - A bus and a truck have collided in Westonaria, Johannesburg, leaving dozens of people injured.
It's understood the bus was ferrying school children, who make up the majority of those injured in the crash.
Exact numbers are still unclear at this stage but motorists who are driving past the scene on Tuesday afternoon have confirmed seeing multiple people injured.
Paramedics are treating those who were injured.
Gerrit Bradnick from the Gladiator Distress Alert in Carletonville is on the scene.
He said: "A truck and a bus were involved in the accident, where the truck went into the back of the bus and the latest is that approximately 18 children with minor injuries were taken to various hospitals and 21 moderately injured patients, where one of those has a moderate head injury."
More in Local
-
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in hospital due to infection
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: If police are corrupt, we must get rid of them
-
Rerun of KZN ANC elective conference to take place between March, April
-
Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country
-
'Conditional offer made to Chris Maroleng to join SABC'
-
#RandReport: Rand drifts lower; stocks at record high
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.