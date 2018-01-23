Dlamini: I shouldn't be held liable for social grants debacle
Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to return to the inquiry this morning to continue answering questions about her role in the Sassa debacle.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini insists she should not be held personally liable for the social grants crisis.
Dlamini is expected to return to the inquiry on Tuesday morning to continue answering questions about her role in the Sassa debacle.
She was grilled on her establishment of the controversial so-called workstreams.
Dlamini faced some tough questions from the Black Sash Trust's Geoff Budlender during cross-examination on her irregular appointment of officials who headed the Sassa workstreams.
LISTEN: The anatomy of the Sassa debacle
“Minister are you aware that National Treasury said the appointment of workstream leaders through this process is irregular?”
Dlamini told Budlender she didn't take the matter lightly.
While the Social Development Minister told the inquiry that work was underway to rectify this, she was unable to provide details of exactly how her department is going to address it.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.