Dlamini: I shouldn't be held liable for social grants debacle

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini insists she should not be held personally liable for the social grants crisis.

Dlamini is expected to return to the inquiry on Tuesday morning to continue answering questions about her role in the Sassa debacle.

She was grilled on her establishment of the controversial so-called workstreams.

Dlamini faced some tough questions from the Black Sash Trust's Geoff Budlender during cross-examination on her irregular appointment of officials who headed the Sassa workstreams.

“Minister are you aware that National Treasury said the appointment of workstream leaders through this process is irregular?”

Dlamini told Budlender she didn't take the matter lightly.

While the Social Development Minister told the inquiry that work was underway to rectify this, she was unable to provide details of exactly how her department is going to address it.

