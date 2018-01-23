Dlamini denies launching workstreams to interfere with Sassa's work
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has rejected claims that she set up the so-called workstreams to undermine or interfere with the work of Sassa.
The controversial workstreams cost the department over R40 million and were found to be irregular by National Treasury.
Dlamini is expected to testify for a second day in the inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.
Speaking through an interpreter, Dlamini says that she established the workstreams with top officials instructed to report directly to her to assist Sassa deliver on its mandate.
She says she never designed the controversial streams to hamper the work done by the Social Security Agency.
The inquiry continues on Tuesday with cross-examination by the Black Sash Trust.
LISTEN: The anatomy of the Sassa debacle
