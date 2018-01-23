Dlamini accused of hiding truth from ConCourt about workstreams
The inquiry investigating Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle continued for a second day in Midrand on Tuesday.
MIDRAND - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of deliberately hiding the truth from the Constitutional Court about her department's so-called workstreams to avoid being held fully responsible for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis.
The inquiry investigating Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle continued for a second day in Midrand on Tuesday.
The procurement of the controversial streams was found to have been irregular by National Treasury.
Minister Dlamini has been grilled for a second day on her establishment of her department's workstreams.
Black Sash's Advocate Geoff Budlender has accused Dlamini of intentionally failing to disclose the workstreams in her papers to the Constitutional Court.
But Dlamini has disputed this.
When asked if she agreed or disagreed with Budlender’s claims, Dlamini, through an interpreter said: “I disagree.”
The Social Development Minister has also denied that she failed to report to the Constitutional Court when it became clear that Sassa wouldn't be able to meet the April 2017 Sassa deadline.
More in Local
-
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in hospital due to infection
-
[WATCH] Mbalula: If police are corrupt, we must get rid of them
-
Rerun of KZN ANC elective conference to take place between March, April
-
Gigaba: ANC decision on Zuma will be based on what’s best for country
-
'Conditional offer made to Chris Maroleng to join SABC'
-
#RandReport: Rand drifts lower; stocks at record high
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.