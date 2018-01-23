Popular Topics
Dlamini accused of hiding truth from ConCourt about workstreams

The inquiry investigating Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle continued for a second day in Midrand on Tuesday.

ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
7 hours ago

MIDRAND - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of deliberately hiding the truth from the Constitutional Court about her department's so-called workstreams to avoid being held fully responsible for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis.

The inquiry investigating Dlamini's role in the social grants debacle continued for a second day in Midrand on Tuesday.

The procurement of the controversial streams was found to have been irregular by National Treasury.

Minister Dlamini has been grilled for a second day on her establishment of her department's workstreams.

Black Sash's Advocate Geoff Budlender has accused Dlamini of intentionally failing to disclose the workstreams in her papers to the Constitutional Court.

But Dlamini has disputed this.

When asked if she agreed or disagreed with Budlender’s claims, Dlamini, through an interpreter said: “I disagree.”

The Social Development Minister has also denied that she failed to report to the Constitutional Court when it became clear that Sassa wouldn't be able to meet the April 2017 Sassa deadline.

