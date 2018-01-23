Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini testifying for a second day in the inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of being evasive and unresponsive in her answers.

Dlamini is testifying for a second day in the inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

She's being grilled about the procurement of the controversial workstreams, which cost her department over R40 million. The workstreams were found to be irregular by National Treasury.

Geoff Budlender, the attorney representing the Black Sash Trust, asked Dlamini to cooperate with the inquiry.

“Minister, I’m going to ask the judge to make a finding that you are unresponsive and evasive with your answers. Would you like to respond to that?”

Dlamini said: “Well I do not know what is actually expected of me.”

The minister insists she should not be held personally liable for the social grants crisis.

Dlamini has also rejected claims that she set up the workstreams to undermine or interfere with the work of Sassa.

The minister has been deliberately delaying a firm plan for the insourcing of grant payments to facilitate an ongoing relationship with Cash Paymaster Services.

