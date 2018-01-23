DA councillor submits no confidence motion in De Lille
A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Cape Town wants Mayor Patricia de Lille to face a motion of no confidence.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille faces another battle.
A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Cape Town wants her to face a motion of no confidence.
De Lille has been charged for bringing the DA into disrepute through her handling of corruption matters in the municipality.
DA councillor Mercia Kleinsmith has confirmed she's submitted a motion of no confidence in De Lille.
The Bellville councillor has written to city's caucus to discuss the motion.
LISTEN: De Lille responds to DA charges
The mayor's spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, says De Lille is aware of the motion but will not comment on the issue at this stage.
The African National Congress in Cape Town is also gunning for the veteran politician. It has also called for her to face a motion of no confidence brought by the party.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
ANC's Magashule dodges questions on Estina dairy farm
-
Magashule appeals for space while Zuma's fate is discussed
-
Magashule: Leave Estina Dairy Farm matter to NPA
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC: No decision to remove Zuma
-
[ANALYSIS] SA holds its breath as Ramaphosa solidifies his grip on ANC power
-
JP Smith back on DA business after special leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.