DA councillor submits no confidence motion in De Lille

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille faces another battle.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Cape Town wants her to face a motion of no confidence.

De Lille has been charged for bringing the DA into disrepute through her handling of corruption matters in the municipality.

DA councillor Mercia Kleinsmith has confirmed she's submitted a motion of no confidence in De Lille.

The Bellville councillor has written to city's caucus to discuss the motion.

The mayor's spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, says De Lille is aware of the motion but will not comment on the issue at this stage.

The African National Congress in Cape Town is also gunning for the veteran politician. It has also called for her to face a motion of no confidence brought by the party.

