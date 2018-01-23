CT's central rail line still not operational

Train operations on the route were suspended after the murder of a security guard at the Chris Hani station about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail in Cape Town is still unable to confirm when its central line service will resume.

When it was to reopen last week, the service was affected by vandalism at Nyanga station and a train derailment near Heideveld.

Metrorail says that its engineers have found more infrastructural damage that is hampering efforts to reinstate train services on the central line.

Technical teams are continuing to fix, assess and carry out tests before the system can be declared operationally safe.

As a result, stations situated along the central line will remain closed.

Commuters in possession of monthly train tickets can continue to make use of the Golden Arrow bus service, but only after 6.30pm in the evening from Cape Town and from 8.30am in the morning inbound.

A standing reward of up to R25,000 is on offer for any information that will lead to a conviction.