Crime Intelligence operative to resume bail bid
Despite being convicted of armed robbery in 1996, evading justice for 14 years, serving two years in prison and eventually being released on parole, he remained a crime intelligence officer.
PRETORIA - The Crime Intelligence operative known as "Captain KGB" will be back in court on Tuesday morning to resume his bail application.
Morris Tshabalala is accused of defrauding the unit's secret service account.
He was arrested last week when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria.
Despite being convicted of armed robbery in 1996, evading justice for 14 years, serving two years in prison and eventually being released on parole, he remained a crime intelligence officer.
The Commercial Crimes Court heard that Tshabala is being investigated by Ipid and the Inspector General of Intelligence in connection with a R50 million budget which was unaccounted for.
Tshabalala was given the budget when he was assigned to handle the crime intelligence measures at the ANC’s conference in Mangaung in 2012.
In this recent case, the captain accused of submitting fraudulent invoices worth hundreds of thousands of rand.
The court granted the defence team time to submit a supplementary affidavit in order to address several of the allegations Ipid has made against him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
'Hugh Masekela lived an ebullient and joyous life'
-
Hawks probing fraud complaints against Transnet employees
-
Response to CT water crisis has been adequate - academic
-
Fikile Mbalula launches phase two of Operation Fiela
-
'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing
-
Dlamini accused of being evasive, unresponsive during inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.