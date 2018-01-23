Crime Intelligence operative to resume bail bid

Despite being convicted of armed robbery in 1996, evading justice for 14 years, serving two years in prison and eventually being released on parole, he remained a crime intelligence officer.

PRETORIA - The Crime Intelligence operative known as "Captain KGB" will be back in court on Tuesday morning to resume his bail application.

Morris Tshabalala is accused of defrauding the unit's secret service account.

He was arrested last week when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria.

Despite being convicted of armed robbery in 1996, evading justice for 14 years, serving two years in prison and eventually being released on parole, he remained a crime intelligence officer.

The Commercial Crimes Court heard that Tshabala is being investigated by Ipid and the Inspector General of Intelligence in connection with a R50 million budget which was unaccounted for.

Tshabalala was given the budget when he was assigned to handle the crime intelligence measures at the ANC’s conference in Mangaung in 2012.

In this recent case, the captain accused of submitting fraudulent invoices worth hundreds of thousands of rand.

The court granted the defence team time to submit a supplementary affidavit in order to address several of the allegations Ipid has made against him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)