'Conditional offer made to Chris Maroleng to join SABC'
SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini says the offer is conditional on the MTN executive passing the vetting process.
CAPE TOWN - South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has confirmed that a conditional offer was made to MTN executive Chris Maroleng to become the public broadcaster’s chief operations officer.
Makhathini says the offer is conditional on Maroleng passing the vetting process, which has yet to be finalised.
Makhathini’s also told Parliament’s Communications Oversight Committee that Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has been fully consulted about the process.
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused Kubayi-Ngubane of trying to interfere with the board’s appointments, a claim she’s denied.
Makhathini says the Communications Minister has been consulted “every step of the way” over Maroleng’s planned appointment.
“We did also confirm in a letter to the minister that we have extended a conditional appointment (offer) subject to vetting, which is the process we are busy finalising.”
Kubayi-Ngubane denies trying to interfere with the board, saying she only wants the correct process followed.
She’s clashed with opposition MPs who say a court ruling from last year makes it clear that executive appointments at the public broadcaster must be done by the board after consulting with her.
Kubayi-Ngubane’s insisting that the appointments must follow Cabinet processes. Her department is also appealing the court ruling.
